VIDEO: Glass Fire flames surround driver as he escapes Napa Valley's Silverado Trail

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- One Bay Area photojournalist was lucky enough to make it out of the Napa Valley floor in Calistoga on Sunday, as the Glass Fire jumped to burn both sides of the normally-scenic Silverado Trail.The video shows a perspective that has turned into a familiar sight in recent years - the white-knuckled drive through flame-infested roads and highways. This time, the fire had grown to burn on both sides of the Silverado Trail, which has countless legacy wineries dotting the roadway.Firefighters are looking into the cause of the Glass Fire, as well as the two smaller fires that merged into it.