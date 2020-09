VIDEO: Enormous plumes of smoke, orange haze from Glass Fire in North Bay

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Enormous plumes of smoke and widespread orange haze in the sky are a product of the Glass Fire Incident burning in Napa and Sonoma counties.The Glass Fire, Shady Fire and Boysen Fire, all converged Monday morning and, by the afternoon the fires, exploded in size.The thick, hard-to-breath air is seeping into other Bay Area regions.Watch the video in the player above for a look at the smoke and orange skies from the massive, destructive blaze.The blaze has burned 42,560 acres as of Tuesday morning and is 0% contained, according to CAL FIRE.