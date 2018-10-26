POLICE-INVOLVED SHOOTING

Video shows moment Pittsburg police shot, killed man accused of firing at officers

A screenshot from body camera footage released by the Pittsburg Police Department of an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Pittsburg, Calif., on Oct. 22, 2018. (Pittsburg Police Department)

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KGO) --
The Pittsburg Police Department has released footage from an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Oct. 22. The footage shows police shooting and killing Salvador Morales, 37, in Pittsburg.

The incident began when police were called to a house on Carolyn Drive where Morales had allegedly held his estranged wife and child at gunpoint. Morales allegedly shot a family member before forcing his wife and baby into his vehicle and driving away from the scene, police said.

Police pursued Morales, who eventually stopped in front of a different residence on West 10th Street. At that point, Morales' wife was able to run with her baby to the safety of police while Morales entered the residence with the gun, barricading himself inside, police said.

Morales eventually walked out of the house and onto the driveway with the gun and didn't comply with police commands to drop the weapon, according to police. He was shot after he "raised the gun and fired towards officers," police said.

The footage released by the Pittsburg Police Department was captured by police officers' body cameras as well as an "in car" source, police said. The footage shows the moments leading up to the shooting and the shooting itself, but Morales isn't seen at the moment he is shot because of the orientation of the cameras, police said.

The Pittsburg Police Department said they released the footage "in an effort to foster transparency and trust with our community."
