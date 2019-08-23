Video shows new attack near where woman was assaulted by homeless man

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Just days after a homeless man is caught on camera attacking a woman in front of the Watermark condos in San Francisco, new video shows another attack in the same neighborhood. SFPD tells us there were two cases-- just hours apart-- where unsuspecting victims were punched and knocked to the ground.Sherry Harrington walks her downs across the street from where the first incident happened on August 11th."I don't live in the best neighborhood but I feel safer over there than I do here."Harrington says she's seen people be assaulted and harassed almost daily."Yes, there's a woman over there today. Yesterday she said she was verbally assaulted."New video has since surfaced of yet another attack in the same area. San Francisco police confirm a man was punched in the face on August 20.Just 12 hours later and a few blocks away, another attack where the victim was also punched and knocked to the ground.We caught up with Mayor London Breed for comment. While she admitted not having seen the video she had been briefed on the situation and called it "upsetting"-- calling for the city to do more.A man who has lived at the Watermark for 10 years and didn't want to be identified said, "I saw an increase in patrols for two days and I have not seen a single cop car since Sunday."He is so fed up with the decline of his neighborhood, he has taken matters into his own hands."I felt like I've had enough and I'm going to go out there and put on some gloves and clear some things out," pointing to the piles of trash littering the dog park's hillside.According to statistics from the mayor's office, SFPD numbers show violent crime is down 18-percent in the area of Rincon Hill and the site of a proposed Navigation Center. That's compared to a 14-percent decrease citywide.Little comfort to waterfront residents who rallied on Sunday to stop the center from being built in their neighborhood.The mayor is a strong proponent of the proposed Navigation Center and reminds the community that all homeless people can't be put into the same category. But believes there needs to be complete reform of the mental healthcare system, not only in San Francisco, but statewide.