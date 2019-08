Judge orders man accused of attacking woman outside San Francisco condo to stay in jail

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The man accused of attacking a woman outside a San Francisco condo building appeared in court Tuesday afternoon.A judge ordered that he will remain in jail.Austin James Vincent wore a GPS ankle monitor during his court hearing Monday, in connection with a different attack back in February. He looked much different from his last mug shot. Investigators think he may be connected to at least two other attacks.Vincent is accused of attacking the woman last week as she tried to enter her building.In surveillance video shows he is seen grabbing Paneez Kosarian, pulling her away from the door and onto the ground.After a struggle, she was able to get inside.Vincent was arrested and charged with battery, false imprisonment and second-degree robbery, but was later released.He is expected in court today at 1:30 pm.