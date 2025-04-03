Rubber ducks take center stage at this unique store!

At San Francisco's Pier 39, you will find the specialty shop KWAK, offering the largest collection of rubber ducks on the West Coast.

SAN FRANCISCO -- If you're looking for the ultimate rubber duck destination, look no further than KWAK in San Francisco. "We have ducks, you know, every occupation, every sport, movies, celebrities, everything you can think of," said Joanne Calabrese, CEO and founder of KWAK.

The vibrant store on Pier 39 has the largest assortment of rubber decks west of the Mississippi, and it's not just for kids. Calabrese and her partner, store designer John Walton, said adults come into their store and scream with excitement over the different duck options.

"Everybody has a rubber duck story from their childhood. I mean, the duck has been around since 1935 in one form or another. And the popularity really grew in the '70s with Bert and Ernie, with the Sesame Street the rubber duck song," Walton.

The duo has been working together for decades since their days at Gap corporate. Calabrese said she was thinking about this idea for years and finally took the plunge and left her job. Walton joined and they created the rubber duck superstore with the goal of making people laugh, smile, and have fun.

There's a duck for every customer and with a relatively low price point from $3 and up.

KWAK ducks make the perfect souvenir. "We're really proud of what we've been able to accomplish. But it's more about just people enjoying the experience. It truly is," said Calabrese.

Learn more on their website.