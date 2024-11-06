24/7 LiveSan FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
The Absecon Lighthouse is an 170-year-old 'haunted site' in Atlantic City

Saturday, October 26, 2024
ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey -- The Absecon Lighthouse in Atlantic City stands as New Jersey's tallest and the third-tallest masonry lighthouse in the U.S.

It's the oldest building in all of New Jersey.

Notably, the lighthouse is also known for its haunting tales, with visitors reporting mysterious sounds and ghostly apparitions.

Paranormal investigations have captured eerie phenomena, including unexplained footsteps and ghostly voices.

Despite its spooky reputation, the lighthouse welcomes visitors to explore its rich history and appreciate its significance as a beacon of safety for sailors.

