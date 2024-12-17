Christmas Cookie Champion offers twist to festive treats

Andrea de Gortari said if you're looking for weird Christmas cookies, she is the one to turn to.

HOUSTON, Texas -- A Houston pastry chef, who was crowned Christmas Cookie Champion on the The Food Network, is wowing fans with her unique take on holiday treats.

"You can get a regular gingerbread cookie anywhere, you can get a regular decorated cookie anywhere. If you want something weird, you gotta come to me." Andrea de Gortari said.

Andrea runs The Bake Happening from her home in the Museum District. She calls her style a mix of mid-century vibes sprinkled with horror.

"The cakes and cookies I do really translate to who I am," de Gortari said.

The Bake Happening's next pop-up is at Cochinita & Co on Saturday December 21 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

You can view The Bake Happening's holiday menu on Instagram.

Or place an order through its website, here.