Tradition at The Tamale Joint

Using traditional family recipes from Mexico, their mission is to serve up the best tamales in Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas -- "Who doesn't love a good tamale?" One customer asked inside The Tamale Joint.

The family-owned restaurant is a passion of Jorge Penaloza and his wife, Chelis. She is originally from Michoacán and learned how to make tamales from her mom.

"Chelis makes handmade tamales," Penaloza said. "Oh my God, everybody loves Chelis' tamales."

The Tamale Joint is located at 3352 E T C Jester Blvd in northwest Houston.