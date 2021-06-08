San Jose leaders propose new ordinances to curb gun violence in wake of deadly VTA shooting

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, members of the City Council, Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen and others announced new proposals to mitigate gun violence in the city.

During a press conference Tuesday, Mayor Liccardo announced, if enacted, the two proposals would be the first of their kind in the U.S.

The first ordinance would require gun owners to purchase liability insurance for their weapons, while the second would charge owners a fee to compensate for the costs of responding to gun violence.

This comes just two weeks after a gunman opened fire at the VTA rail yard in San Jose killing nine of his coworkers.

