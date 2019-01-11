Warning for pet owners who use dog walking apps after dog walker arrested for animal cruelty

DANVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --The dog walker caught on camera kicking a Danville couple's dog was arrested and charged with one count of animal cruelty. The couple shared their story as a word of caution regarding dog walking apps.
The City of San Jose Animal Care Center has this advice for new pet parents.
"What we would advise is do your due diligence because if you hire a dog walking company, you're really not hiring the company, you're hiring an independent contractor who works for the company," said Julie St. Gregory, spokesperson San Jose Animal Care Center.
Which is what a Danville couple learned the hard way. Security cameras captured their dog walker kicking their beloved dog Olly.
Miranda Fulks said at first she was shocked, "Right behind that came this enormous amount of anger. How could you do that?"
RELATED: Dog walker caught on camera attacking dog in Danville
Fulks hired the man, identified as Adam Vavrus, through the dog walking app Wag. It's been called the Uber of dog walking.
Danville police arrested Vavrus for misdemeanor animal cruelty. He's since bailed out.
The professionals at the Animal Care Center say you have to vet each dog walker individually, ask for references, just because the person works for a company doesn't mean they're licensed.
Also, if you work a lot and know you won't be able to walk your own dog take that into consideration when adopting. Shelters post the energy level and strength of the dogs so you know what you're getting into.
"I think it's important that if you're going to rescue dogs or pick out dogs that you really understand the type of dog that you're getting and the responsibility that's going to come along with it," said dog owner Sarena Alsukhon.
Wag called the attack unacceptable and says they've de-activated Vavrus from the platform.