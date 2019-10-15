WATCH LIVE: Fire breaks out at NuStar energy facility in Crockett near Rodeo

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5621240" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Napa County Sheriff's Office shared this video of a massive fire that broke out at the Nu Star Energy Facility in Crockett, Calif. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019.

Update: Shelter in place issued for Crockett. Winds are eastward 4 MPH. Highway 80 and San Pablo Avenue is shutdown in both directions. @CoCoCWS pic.twitter.com/GCeQNfsp42 — Pinole PD (@PinolePD) October 15, 2019

BREAKING: Not brush fire, apparently two tanks on fire at refinery in Rodeo. Contra Costa County Fire ordering shutdown of I80 in both directions. pic.twitter.com/vXUYqpei7C — Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) October 15, 2019

An incident has been reported from the Philips 66 refinery in Contra Costa County. Vallejo Fire Dept is monitoring the situation and will provide updates as we gather them. — Vallejo Firefighters Association (@VallejoFire) October 15, 2019

CORRECTION: Incident is reported at the Nu Star facility. See attached emergency information from the Contra Costa Community Warning System. More info: https://t.co/YEZNf6wZDX pic.twitter.com/VivRcCpGlM — Contra Costa Health (@CoCoHealth) October 15, 2019

Fire and @CoCoSheriff units are on-scene at a fire at the NuStar facility in Rodeo. No other information is available and no shelter in place has been ordered.



For information on Community Alerts visit: https://t.co/jcBaYizeZj pic.twitter.com/12WY5GZOUb — Pinole PD (@PinolePD) October 15, 2019

RODEO, Calif. (KGO) -- Two tanks at the NuStar energy facility in the East Bay are on fire, according to officials. Large plumes of black smoke can be seen in the area and other parts of the Bay Area.Highway 80 and San Pablo Avenue are shutdown in both directions, according to San Pablo police.Contra Costa County health officials are calling this a "hazardous materials emergency" at the facility in Crockett and Rodeo.A shelter in place was issued for Crockett residents shortly after the fire broke out, but was lifted just after 3pm.Initial reports indicated the fire was at a refinery, creating confusion that the NuStar facility is a refinery.It is not a refinery. NuStar is an energy company that stores and distributes crude oil, refined products, and specialty liquids.