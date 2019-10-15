WATCH LIVE: Fire breaks out at NuStar energy facility in Crockett near Rodeo

RODEO, Calif. (KGO) -- Two tanks at the NuStar energy facility in the East Bay are on fire, according to officials. Large plumes of black smoke can be seen in the area and other parts of the Bay Area.

Highway 80 and San Pablo Avenue are shutdown in both directions, according to San Pablo police.

EMBED More News Videos

The Napa County Sheriff's Office shared this video of a massive fire that broke out at the Nu Star Energy Facility in Crockett, Calif. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019.



Contra Costa County health officials are calling this a "hazardous materials emergency" at the facility in Crockett and Rodeo.

A shelter in place was issued for Crockett residents shortly after the fire broke out, but was lifted just after 3pm.

Initial reports indicated the fire was at a refinery, creating confusion that the NuStar facility is a refinery.

It is not a refinery. NuStar is an energy company that stores and distributes crude oil, refined products, and specialty liquids.





