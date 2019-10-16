NuStar Energy

Contra Costa County Fire: Explosion at NuStar Energy facility caught on camera

CROCKETT, Calif. (KGO) -- As a fire raged at a fuel storage facility in the East Bay on Tuesday afternoon, an explosion that sent the top of a tank flying was caught on camera.

A witness sent us the clip that shows a massive fireball created by the explosive chemicals. The roof of that container was sent flying in the air and floating back to the earth.

The fire prompted a hazardous materials emergency that led authorities to order about 12,000 people in two communities to stay inside with all windows and doors closed.

VIDEO: Massive flames, smoke rise from NuStar Energy facility fire in Crockett near Rodeo

Emergency sirens blared and thick plumes of black smoke and flames filled the skyline around the NuStar Energy LP facility in Crockett.

"This is a very dynamic, rapidly evolving situation,'' Capt. George Laing of the Contra Costa Fire Department said. He said authorities received numerous reports of explosions before the fire and that the flaming tanks "are releasing chemicals that are still burning."

Get the latest on the fire at NuStar Energy in Crockett here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crockettrodeocontra costa countyfirefirefightersnustar energysmoke
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NUSTAR ENERGY
Fire breaks out at NuStar Energy facility in Crockett
VIDEO: Massive flames, smoke rise from NuStar Energy facility fire
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fire breaks out at NuStar Energy facility in Crockett
ABC7 Original Series: 'The Earthquake Effect'
USGS reports magnitude-4.7 quake hit near Hollister
BART may offer TSA priority line access to boost SFO ridership
VIDEO: Massive flames, smoke rise from NuStar Energy facility fire
Joe Biden defends himself, son on Ukraine during Democratic debate
Buttigieg rips Warren for vague answer about her 'Medicare For All' plan
Show More
What it was like to drive on the Bay Bridge when Loma Prieta quake hit
LIST: Frightening Bay Area Halloween activities
Market Street project to ban cars passed
Democrats' 4th debate focuses on Trump impeachment, health care
It has been 10 years since the Colorado "Balloon Boy" hoax
More TOP STORIES News