EMBED >More News Videos The Napa County Sheriff's Office shared this video of a massive fire that broke out at the Nu Star Energy Facility in Crockett, Calif. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019.

RODEO, Calif. (KGO) -- A massive fire at the NuStar Energy Facility in Crockett sent a thick plume of black smoke into the air, and it could be seen in other parts of the Bay Area.Two tanks at the NuStar energy facility in the East Bay caught fire, according to officials.Drivers on Interstate 80 captured incredible video of the massive flames from the highway.Watch the video above for a look at the energy facility fire.