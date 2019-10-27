WATCH LIVE: Kincade Fire triggers new mandatory evacuations in Sonoma County

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- The Kincade Fire has burned 30,000 acres and is 10 percent contained, according to CAL FIRE. : There are 31,175 structures threatened and 79 structures destroyed, including 31 homes. More than 100,000 people are being evacuated.
Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued for Santa Rosa. All areas in the city limits west of Highway 101 and north of Highway 12, north of Steele Lane, Lewis Road, Chanate Road to Montecito Boulevard to Calistoga Road. Residents are being advised to head south.
If you are in Zone 8, the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office says you need to leave now. This involves all areas west of Fulton Road, Llano Road, Pepper Road to the Marin County line. Zone 8 includes Sebastopol, Bloomfield and Valley Ford.
Highway 101 northbound at Hopper Avenue is closed in northern Santa Rosa and SB 101 at Cloverdale Blvd South in Cloverdale. Officials say the highway will be closed indefinitely.
Early this morning, Healdsburg sent out a warning to residents to "leave now" because winds have picked up and fire activity "significantly increased."
The mandatory evacuation zone also includes everything from Healdsburg, Windsor to the Sonoma coastline. The areas impacted include residents in Dry Creek Valley including the upper portion of Westside Road and Mill Creek Road, Larkfield and Mark West Drainage, all areas west of Healdsburg and Windsor. Also throughout the Russian River Valley and Bodega Bay.
Additional evacuation warning were also issued for Calistoga Road/Petrified Forest Road to the Sonoma and Napa County Lines, west of Fulton, and Graton south of Hassel.
Sutter Santa Rosa Regional hospital was evacuated. CAL FIRE says there is no "immediate" threat, but the hospital is in a zone that went from evacuation warning to mandatory evacuation. About 100 patients and 10-20 ICU/critical patients are all going to Novato, Marin, and San Francisco hospitals.
A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Sonoma County until 11 a.m. Monday due to the dangerously strong winds in the region.
Safari West in Santa Rosa posted on their site that, out of precaution because of the fire, they are canceling all tours and activities until further notice.
The Sonoma County Sheriff says Hwy 101 South is the evacuation route.
If you have general questions about the evacuation - call 211.
Evacuation Centers for North Bay Residents
Evacuation centers for evacuees of the Kincade Fire:
NOTE: All Petaluma evacuation shelters are at capacity and cannot accept additional evacuees at this time.
Santa Rosa Veterans Hall
1351 Maple Street, Santa Rosa
Petaluma Veterans Hall
1094 Petaluma Boulevard South
Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma
175 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma
Petaluma Community Center
320 N McDowell Blvd, Petaluma
