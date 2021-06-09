Education

Bay Area Harvard student launches free online summer courses

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Bay Area Harvard student launches free online summer courses

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you're worried about your middle or high school student's learning gap after a year of distance learning, a Harvard student from Palo Alto wants you to know about free summer courses offered through the Wave Learning Festival.

MORE: Another COVID-19 side effect: Many kids head to summer school

Karly Hou founded Wave last year, when the pandemic and lockdown first stranded students at home, most with limited learning opportunities. With other students from some of America's top colleges, Hou recruited instructors to teach to their passion subjects online to middle and high schoolers.

These aren't your ordinary academic subjects. Offerings this summer include: Let's Make a Zine, Subtle Asian Cooking & Baking and How to Think Like a Genius 2.0.

There will be several waves of courses.

Hou was recently on ABC7 News' "Getting Answers" and talked with ABC7 News anchor Kristen Sze about how Wave may work for your student.


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationpalo altohigh schoolschoolu.s. & worldonline learningstudents
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
Show More
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News