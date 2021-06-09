Bay Area Harvard student launches free online summer courses

MORE: Another COVID-19 side effect: Many kids head to summer school
Karly Hou founded Wave last year, when the pandemic and lockdown first stranded students at home, most with limited learning opportunities. With other students from some of America's top colleges, Hou recruited instructors to teach to their passion subjects online to middle and high schoolers.
These aren't your ordinary academic subjects. Offerings this summer include: Let's Make a Zine, Subtle Asian Cooking & Baking and How to Think Like a Genius 2.0.
There will be several waves of courses.
Hou was recently on ABC7 News' "Getting Answers" and talked with ABC7 News anchor Kristen Sze about how Wave may work for your student.
🌴 Are you looking for something fun and FREE to spice up your schedule this summer? Registration for Wave 1 is now open! Courses will be running from June 7th to June 25th. Visit https://t.co/lHwT1I5vwX to register! 🌻 pic.twitter.com/4WKRQvlDGM— Wave Learning Festival (@wavelearn) May 24, 2021