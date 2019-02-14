50 homes evacuated in Sausalito after massive mudslide

The mudslide struck homes on Crescent Avenue and Sausalito Boulevard. At least one home slid into another in the neighborhood.
A woman was inside the home that slid down the hillside. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.
The strong storm has been pounding Sausalito; 4.92 inches of rain fell on the city in the last 24 hours and 5.57 inches fell in the past 48 hours. Winds have been gusting at 30-50 mph hour overnight through the region.
An evacuation center has been set up at 333 Johnson Street in Sausalito.
This is the Sausalito hillside and the path the home took that slid in a mudslide and crashed into another home. A woman was inside the home that slid down this hill- she was taken to the hospital as a precaution but is ok. pic.twitter.com/2vpGtO95zv— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) February 14, 2019
The Mayor of Sausalito is a realtor - @joeburnsrealtor knows the homes in this area. But he tells me he can’t tell which home this is- he is looking for distinguishing features in this debris and can’t find any. A mudslide took out two houses- one person was hurt. pic.twitter.com/xNTgnd6dJ2— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) February 14, 2019
Check out the debris from a mudslide that took out at least one home in Sausalito. One woman was taken to the hospital as a precaution- she is ok. Neighborhood had been evacuated. pic.twitter.com/f3TOKATiwA— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) February 14, 2019
A Sausalito one was destroyed by a mudslide. No one was inside- no one was hurt. This is on Crescent Ave. a woman few doors down was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. pic.twitter.com/fRoDn3Bov9— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) February 14, 2019