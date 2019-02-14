SAUSALITO, Calif. (KGO) --We are combining images from Sky7 and Google Earth to show you what a Sausalito hill looked like before the ground gave way Thursday, sending a home tumbling down the hill from Sausalito Boulevard onto Crescent Avenue.
Emergency responders say the house only stopped after it hit a vacant home. A woman was inside the home that slid down the hillside. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.
The area impacted is off Highway 101 near the Robin Williams Tunnel.
The soil in Marin County in saturated. "Sausalito has received nearly six inches of rain since the storm began on Tuesday," said ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco.
This is the Sausalito hillside and the path the home took that slid in a mudslide and crashed into another home. A woman was inside the home that slid down this hill- she was taken to the hospital as a precaution but is ok. pic.twitter.com/2vpGtO95zv— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) February 14, 2019