MAPS: See what Sausalito hill looked like before mudslide destroyed home

We are combining images from Sky7 and Google Earth to show you what a Sausalito hill looked like before Thursday's mudslide.

SAUSALITO, Calif. (KGO) --
We are combining images from Sky7 and Google Earth to show you what a Sausalito hill looked like before the ground gave way Thursday, sending a home tumbling down the hill from Sausalito Boulevard onto Crescent Avenue.

Emergency responders say the house only stopped after it hit a vacant home. A woman was inside the home that slid down the hillside. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

The area impacted is off Highway 101 near the Robin Williams Tunnel.

The soil in Marin County in saturated. "Sausalito has received nearly six inches of rain since the storm began on Tuesday," said ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco.
