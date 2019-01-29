STORM

Back-to-back storms expected to bring 6 days of rain to Bay Area

ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says the entire Bay Area may get soaked with six consecutive days of rain, starting Wednesday. (Shutterstock photo)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Here we go again! ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says the entire Bay Area may get soaked with six consecutive days of rain, starting Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the Bay Area will be hit with a 2 on the Storm Impact Scale, followed by more rain Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Super Bowl Sunday and Monday.

So, what can you expect the next six days?

"Showers (heavy at times), thunderstorms are possible with gusty winds and a snow level that will drop down to 3,500 feet this weekend," said Nicco. "Mt. Hamilton and Mt. Diablo could get dusted with snow."



Wednesday night and Friday night will feature the heaviest rain, according to Nicco, with Friday's storm bringing a better chance for wind damage.

"While some characteristics (rain duration, tide levels & rain totals in North Bay) of Wednesday's storm could reach level 3-Strong on our Storm Impact Scale, overall, the storm grades as a 2-Strong," said Nicco.

The Bay Area got hit with back-to-back storms earlier this month.

"This series of storms is expected to pack less of punch than then," said Nicco.

