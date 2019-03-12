Accuweather Forecast: Breezy today and tomorrow

We begin today mostly clear and not quite as cold as yesterday. Temperatures range from the middle 30s to upper 40s.
A quick moving cold front tries to produce a light shower or two in Lake, Mendocino and Sonoma Counties this morning. The chance is so low there is no need for a Storm Impact Scale.
The cold front kicks up breezy conditions everywhere this afternoon. Our highs reach similar levels to yesterday but feel cooler, upper 50s to middle 60s.
The cold front ushers drier air into our neighborhoods and cooler conditions tonight under a clear sky. Lows range from the lower to upper 30s Inland to lower to middle 40s for the Bay and Coast. Breezes continue in our hills overnight.
Wednesday:
The driest air this week settles our sky tomorrow. Expect all the sun you can handle. Breezes return as do similar highs.
Temperatures:
Concord: 62/42
Fremont: 61/41
Oakland: 61/44
Redwood City: 60/40
San Francisco: 59/47
San Jose: 63/42
San Rafael: 60/41
Santa Rosa: 63/36
Coast:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 56 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 58 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 40 - 45 Degrees
East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 60 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 39 - 44 Degrees
North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 60 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 35 - 40 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 59 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 40 - 45 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 60 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 39 - 44 Degrees
