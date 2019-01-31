WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Brief break today, next storm tomorrow

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

Rain tapers and moves south during the morning commute. Leftover moisture means slick streets, patchy dense fog and mild temperatures, upper 40s to middle 50s.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 radar

The rest of today features dry weather, a mixture of sun and clouds along with mild high temperatures, lower to middle 60s.

Clouds thicken tonight with patchy dense fog and drizzle with mild lows in the middle 40s to middle 50s.

Friday - Monday:
A stronger storm arrives tomorrow. Patches of light rain begin our day with steadier rain developing during the afternoon. Prepare for the heaviest rain and fastest winds during the evening and early overnight hours. The storm ranks 2-Moderate on our Storm Impact Scale
Showers continue through Monday and rank 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale. Thunderstorms are possible with hail, snow at elevations above 3500' and graupel. Rainfall could be intense but brief.

RELATED: The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Temperatures:
Concord: 62/49
Fremont: 62/51
Oakland: 63/52
Redwood City: 62/48
San Francisco: 61/51
San Jose: 62/51
San Rafael: 60/51
Santa Rosa: 63/47

Coast:
TODAY: Clouds & Sunshine
Highs: 59 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 49 - 53 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Clouds & Sunshine
Highs: 60 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 50 - 53 Degrees

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Clouds & Sunshine
Highs: 60 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees

North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Clouds & Sunshine
Highs: 60 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Clouds & Sunshine
Highs: 60 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Clouds & Sunshine
Highs: 61 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 48 - 52 Degrees


