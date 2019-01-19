Accuweather Forecast: Cloudy and mild

It's a mostly cloudy and mild winter night on the way with lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Sunday features the arrival of our next storm. Its a light, level 1 storm on Storm Impact Scale.
The storm will produce .15" - .75" of rain. This cold and fast system will bring gusty winds and cooler temps. Expect scattered showers throughout the day and a breezy afternoon and evening. Highs range from the mid 50s to low 60s.
A Winter Storm Watch for the Sierra takes place from 10 a.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 56
San Francisco 58
Oakland 58
San Jose 61
Concord 60
Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Upper 50s
North Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s
East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
Inland:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Lower 60s
Monday:
A morning sprinkle leads the way to a drier and brighter afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
