AccuWeather forecast for San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland and Bay Area

Friday night will be mostly clear and mild inland, but areas of low clouds and fog will develop near the coast and bay overnight. Low temperatures will range from mid 50s near the coast and bay to low 60s inland.
Saturday will be sunny and warm to hot, with highs ranging from low 70s at the coast to near 90 along the bay shoreline to 102 degrees or higher in the hottest inland areas. A Heat Advisory will be in effect from 11 AM Saturday to 11 PM Sunday for most interior regions of the Bay Area and for the Central Valley.
To avoid serious health issues, we are advised to avoid prolonged exposure to the heat, stay hydrated, seek shaded areas when outdoors, and avoid strenuous physical activity outdoors. A Spare the Air Alert is also in effect on Saturday and Sunday because of declining air quality. Sunday will be nearly as hot as tomorrow, but a much cooler pattern will develop on Monday and will continue through the middle of next week.
Weekend:
Be ready for the hottest temperatures this week, even reaching dangerous levels. Highs near 70 degrees at the Coast to 90 around the Bay and highs more than 100 degrees Inland both days.
EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH: Saturday 11a.m. - Sunday 11p.m.
Temperatures:
Concord 103
Oakland 83
Redwood City 90
San Francisco 75
San Jose 92
Santa Rosa 97
Coast
Tonight: Low Clouds & Fog Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, & Mild Highs: Low 70s
East Bay
East Bay Tonight: Patchy Fog Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm Highs: Mid 80s to Around 90
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Mild Lows: Upper 50s to Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Hot Highs: 100 to 104
North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Mostly Clear Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Hot Highs: 92 to 102
Peninsula
Tonight: Patchy Fog Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm Highs: Mid 80s to Around 90
South Bay
Tonight: Mostly Clear Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Hot Highs: Low to Upper 90s
Looking ahead to Sunday
Sunny & Warm to Hot Highs: Near 70 Coast to 102 Inland
