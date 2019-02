Accuweather Forecast: Heaviest rain, fastest breezes today

Temperatures:

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

We will experience an increase in rain from light with moderate pockets to moderate with heavy pockets as the morning commute ends today. The North Bay receives the brunt of this while the Central Bay waits until around Noon and the South Bay waits until late afternoon. The storm ranks a 3-Strong on our Storm Impact Scale. The rain tapers to showers overnight.The fastest and most dangerous winds arrive this afternoon and continue overnight. They will taper by the beginning of tomorrow's morning commute.Waves of showers, heavy at times, roll across our neighborhoods all day tomorrow. The Storm Impact Scale drops to a 2-Moderate.Dangerous winds and flooding develop today. FLOOD WATCH (North Bay): 4 a.m. Thursday FLASH FLOOD WATCH (Rest of Bay): Until 4 a.m. Wednesday WIND ADVISORY (Above 1000'): Until 3 a.m. WednesdayVery High - Small Stream FloodingVery High - Flooding on RoadsHigh - River FloodingHigh - Trees and Power Lines DownHigh - Landslides, Debris FlowsConcord: 59/53Fremont: 60/53Oakland: 60/53Redwood City: 60/53San Francisco: 58/52San Jose: 61/52San Rafael: 58/52TODAY: RainHighs: 56 - 59 DegreesTONIGHT: Rain to ShowersLows: 50 - 54 DegreesTODAY: RainHighs: 52 - 54 DegreesTONIGHT: Rain to ShowersLows: 49 - 53 DegreesTODAY: RainHighs: 57 - 60 DegreesTONIGHT: Rain to ShowersLows: 51 - 54 DegreesTODAY: RainHighs: 57 - 60 DegreesTONIGHT: Rain to ShowersLows: 50 - 54 DegreesTODAY: RainHighs: 58 - 60 DegreesTONIGHT: Rain to ShowersLows: 52 - 55 DegreesTODAY: RainHighs: 58 - 61 DegreesTONIGHT: Rain to ShowersLows: 50 - 54 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now