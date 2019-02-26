WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Heaviest rain, fastest breezes today

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

We will experience an increase in rain from light with moderate pockets to moderate with heavy pockets as the morning commute ends today. The North Bay receives the brunt of this while the Central Bay waits until around Noon and the South Bay waits until late afternoon. The storm ranks a 3-Strong on our Storm Impact Scale. The rain tapers to showers overnight.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

The fastest and most dangerous winds arrive this afternoon and continue overnight. They will taper by the beginning of tomorrow's morning commute.

Waves of showers, heavy at times, roll across our neighborhoods all day tomorrow. The Storm Impact Scale drops to a 2-Moderate.

Dangerous winds and flooding develop today.
FLOOD WATCH (North Bay): 4 a.m. Thursday
FLASH FLOOD WATCH (Rest of Bay): Until 4 a.m. Wednesday
WIND ADVISORY (Above 1000'): Until 3 a.m. Wednesday

STORM CONCERNS:
Very High - Small Stream Flooding
Very High - Flooding on Roads
High - River Flooding
High - Trees and Power Lines Down
High - Landslides, Debris Flows

RELATED: ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Temperatures:
Concord: 59/53
Fremont: 60/53
Oakland: 60/53
Redwood City: 60/53
San Francisco: 58/52
San Jose: 61/52
San Rafael: 58/52

Coast:
TODAY: Rain
Highs: 56 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain to Showers
Lows: 50 - 54 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Rain
Highs: 52 - 54 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain to Showers
Lows: 49 - 53 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Rain
Highs: 57 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain to Showers
Lows: 51 - 54 Degrees

Inland:
TODAY: Rain
Highs: 57 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain to Showers
Lows: 50 - 54 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Rain
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain to Showers
Lows: 52 - 55 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Rain
Highs: 58 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain to Showers
Lows: 50 - 54 Degrees


Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Brunt of storm slams North Bay
North Bay in bulls-eye for atmospheric river; 5 inches of rain possible
Marin County activates Emergency Operations Center during storm
Sausalito residents concerned about incoming storm in wake of mudslide
More Weather
Top Stories
Brunt of storm slams North Bay
President Trump arrives in Vietnam for summit with Kim Jong Un
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
183 stuck on Amtrak train since Sunday
House to vote on terminating Trump's national emergency declaration for border wall
Drivers question legitimacy of daily panhandlers in East San Jose
TIMELINE: When heaviest rain will fall in each part of Bay Area
EXCLUSIVE: Adachi tried to fire medical examiner heading his death investigation
Show More
Silicon Valley property may become most expensive in Bay Area
Yosemite Park officials launch investigation into death of Cupertino woman
Oakland teacher strike shows no signs of ending
Report: Weed killer found in wine and beer
Trial underway for case alleging weed killer caused Bay Area man's cancer
More News