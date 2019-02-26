Accuweather Forecast: Heaviest rain, fastest breezes today

We will experience an increase in rain from light with moderate pockets to moderate with heavy pockets as the morning commute ends today. The North Bay receives the brunt of this while the Central Bay waits until around Noon and the South Bay waits until late afternoon. The storm ranks a 3-Strong on our Storm Impact Scale. The rain tapers to showers overnight.
The fastest and most dangerous winds arrive this afternoon and continue overnight. They will taper by the beginning of tomorrow's morning commute.
Waves of showers, heavy at times, roll across our neighborhoods all day tomorrow. The Storm Impact Scale drops to a 2-Moderate.
Dangerous winds and flooding develop today.
FLOOD WATCH (North Bay): 4 a.m. Thursday
FLASH FLOOD WATCH (Rest of Bay): Until 4 a.m. Wednesday
WIND ADVISORY (Above 1000'): Until 3 a.m. Wednesday
STORM CONCERNS:
Very High - Small Stream Flooding
Very High - Flooding on Roads
High - River Flooding
High - Trees and Power Lines Down
High - Landslides, Debris Flows
Temperatures:
Concord: 59/53
Fremont: 60/53
Oakland: 60/53
Redwood City: 60/53
San Francisco: 58/52
San Jose: 61/52
San Rafael: 58/52
Coast:
TODAY: Rain
Highs: 56 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain to Showers
Lows: 50 - 54 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Rain
Highs: 52 - 54 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain to Showers
Lows: 49 - 53 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Rain
Highs: 57 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain to Showers
Lows: 51 - 54 Degrees
Inland:
TODAY: Rain
Highs: 57 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain to Showers
Lows: 50 - 54 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Rain
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain to Showers
Lows: 52 - 55 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Rain
Highs: 58 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Rain to Showers
Lows: 50 - 54 Degrees
