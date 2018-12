Accuweather Forecast: Rain fades today

Temperatures:

We begin today damp and slick with widespread showers and temperatures in the middle 40s to lower 50s.Today's storm ranks 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale . You will experience the biggest impact this morning as widespread showers continue. The coverage of showers tapers throughout the day and end this evening. Up to another .20" of rain falls today. Highs reach the middle to upper 50s.Clouds open tonight and patchy dense fog forms. Much cooler air develops by tomorrow's morning commute. Lows dip into the middle to upper 30s in the North Bay Valleys, lower 40s in the East Bay Valleys with middle to upper 40s for our other neighborhoods.The patchy morning fog fades to a partly cloudy afternoon tomorrow. Expect high temperatures a degree or two warmer than today.Concord: 55/43Fremont: 59/47Oakland: 58/47Redwood City: 58/44San Francisco: 57/49San Jose: 60/46San Rafael: 55/43Santa Rosa: 55/37TODAY: ShowersHighs: 53 - 57 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 45 - 50 DegreesTODAY: ShowersHighs: 56 - 59 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 44 - 49 DegreesTODAY: ShowersHighs: 53 - 58 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 41 - 46 DegreesTODAY: ShowersHighs: 54 - 56 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 36 - 41 DegreesTODAY: ShowersHighs: 57 - 59 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 43 - 48 DegreesTODAY: ShowersHighs: 58 - 60 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 43 - 48 Degrees