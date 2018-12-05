Accuweather Forecast: Rain fades today

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --We begin today damp and slick with widespread showers and temperatures in the middle 40s to lower 50s.
Today's storm ranks 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale. You will experience the biggest impact this morning as widespread showers continue. The coverage of showers tapers throughout the day and end this evening. Up to another .20" of rain falls today. Highs reach the middle to upper 50s.
Clouds open tonight and patchy dense fog forms. Much cooler air develops by tomorrow's morning commute. Lows dip into the middle to upper 30s in the North Bay Valleys, lower 40s in the East Bay Valleys with middle to upper 40s for our other neighborhoods.
Thursday:
The patchy morning fog fades to a partly cloudy afternoon tomorrow. Expect high temperatures a degree or two warmer than today.
Temperatures:
Concord: 55/43
Fremont: 59/47
Oakland: 58/47
Redwood City: 58/44
San Francisco: 57/49
San Jose: 60/46
San Rafael: 55/43
Santa Rosa: 55/37
Coast:
TODAY: Showers
Highs: 53 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Showers
Highs: 56 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees
Inland:
TODAY: Showers
Highs: 53 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 41 - 46 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Showers
Highs: 54 - 56 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 36 - 41 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Showers
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Showers
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees
