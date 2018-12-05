WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Rain fades today

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
We begin today damp and slick with widespread showers and temperatures in the middle 40s to lower 50s.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Today's storm ranks 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale. You will experience the biggest impact this morning as widespread showers continue. The coverage of showers tapers throughout the day and end this evening. Up to another .20" of rain falls today. Highs reach the middle to upper 50s.

Clouds open tonight and patchy dense fog forms. Much cooler air develops by tomorrow's morning commute. Lows dip into the middle to upper 30s in the North Bay Valleys, lower 40s in the East Bay Valleys with middle to upper 40s for our other neighborhoods.

Thursday:
The patchy morning fog fades to a partly cloudy afternoon tomorrow. Expect high temperatures a degree or two warmer than today.

Temperatures:
Concord: 55/43
Fremont: 59/47
Oakland: 58/47
Redwood City: 58/44
San Francisco: 57/49
San Jose: 60/46
San Rafael: 55/43
Santa Rosa: 55/37

Coast:
TODAY: Showers
Highs: 53 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Showers
Highs: 56 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees

Inland:
TODAY: Showers
Highs: 53 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 41 - 46 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Showers
Highs: 54 - 56 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 36 - 41 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Showers
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Showers
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees


Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Cold weather in Lake Tahoe triggers black ice alert
How earthquakes are measured
What to do if there's a tsunami
VIDEO: Bay Area hit by heavy rain, lightning, flooding
More Weather
Top Stories
LIVE: World bids farewell to President George HW Bush today
WATCH TODAY: George HW Bush funeral, memorial services
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
National Day of Mourning: What you need to know
George W Bush to give eulogy at father's funeral
San Jose City Council unanimously approves Google land plan
Assault suspect dies after officer-involved shooting in Napa
1 dead after shooting, car crash in Fremont
Show More
Late SF Mayor among CA Hall of Fame inductees
7.5 earthquake strikes in Pacific Ocean near New Caledonia, triggering tsunami warning
Residents of Pacifica neighborhood worried about cracked, leaning power pole
Marin County residents cited for recycling wrong
Another food recall-- is our food supply safe?
More News