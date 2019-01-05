WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Rainy, windy day with possible thunderstorm

EMBED </>More Videos

A rainy and windy Saturday morning with the possibility of a thunderstorm by the afternoon.

A rainy and windy Saturday morning with the possibility of a thunderstorm by the afternoon.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

A Wind Advisory is in place through 4:00 p.m. Saturday. Southerly winds are expected to be 20 to 30 mph with gusts between 45 to 60 mph. This may result in possible downed trees and power lines.

The highs Saturday are expected to be between 56 and 58 degrees.

The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Temperatures:
Concord: 39/57
Fremont: 52/58
Redwood City : 50/58
San Francisco: 51/57
San Jose: 50/59

Coast:
TODAY: Rainy & windy.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 40s.

East Bay:
TODAY: Rainy & windy.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 40s.

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Rainy & windy.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 40s.

North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Rainy & windy today.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 40s.

Peninsula:
TODAY: Rainy & windy.
HIGHS: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 40s.

South Bay:
TODAY: Rainy & windy.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 40s.

Looking ahead to Sunday:
Rainy & Windy Again
Highs: Mid 50s

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
SF utility workers prepare for incoming rain
Timeline of back-to-back Bay Area storms
Bay Area to get soaked by series of storms
California water below normal in season's first snow survey
More Weather
Top Stories
One dead after officer-involved shooting at Santa Clara gas station
Bay Area man tracks stolen laptop for 2 years, 7,000 miles
3 dead, 4 injured in shooting at SoCal bowling alley
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Deputies arrested for incident where 2 women drowned in their van during Florence
College Football Playoff fans kick off festivities early in San Jose
Woman in vegetative state, apparently assaulted, gives birth to baby boy: Report
Warriors install first seats at the SF Chase Center
Show More
SF utility workers prepare for incoming rain
Lucky Warriors fans party with Stephen Curry in Oakland
Marin County woman helping keep parks clean amid government shutdown
3 killed in Oakland shooting
Report: PG&E exploring selling gas assets to cover possible wildfire payouts
More News