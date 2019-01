Accuweather Forecast: Rainy, windy day with possible thunderstorm

Temperatures:

A rainy and windy Saturday morning with the possibility of a thunderstorm by the afternoon.A Wind Advisory is in place through 4:00 p.m. Saturday. Southerly winds are expected to be 20 to 30 mph with gusts between 45 to 60 mph. This may result in possible downed trees and power lines.The highs Saturday are expected to be between 56 and 58 degrees.Concord:Fremont:Redwood City :San Francisco:San Jose:TODAY: Rainy & windy.Highs: In the upper 50s.TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.Lows: In the 40s.TODAY: Rainy & windy.Highs: In the upper 50s.TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.Lows: In the 40s.TODAY: Rainy & windy.Highs: In the upper 50s.TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.Lows: In the 40s.TODAY: Rainy & windy today.Highs: In the upper 50s.TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.Lows: In the 40s.TODAY: Rainy & windy.HIGHS: In the upper 50s.TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.Lows: In the 40s.TODAY: Rainy & windy.Highs: In the upper 50s.TONIGHT Cloudy skies.Lows: In the 40s.Rainy & Windy AgainHighs: Mid 50s