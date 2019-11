AccuWeather forecast: Scattered morning precipitation, afternoon clearing

Temperatures

Coast

East Bay

East Bay Valleys

North Bay Valleys

Peninsula

South Bay

Welcome to our mildest morning this week. Prepare for temperatures in the 40s across the North Bay with lower to middle 50s elsewhere.Patchy drizzle falls during the morning commute with our best chance of sprinkles to light showers over the North Bay.Drier air arrives this afternoon and slowly eats away at our cloud deck. The sunshine arrives too late for much warming, highs near 60 degrees at the Coast with lower to middle 60s over the Bay and middle to upper 60s Inland.Clouds return to the Coast and Bay with a few spilling into our Inland valleys. Much cooler tonight with lows mainly in the 40s.Light offshore breeze develops Saturday and continues through Monday. This ushers drier and warmer air into all neighborhoods. Expect faster breezes in our hills at night but conditions stay below critical fire levels. Highs near record territory for some Inland neighborhoods Sunday and Monday.Concord: 69/47Fremont: 64/48Oakland: 64/51Redwood City: 65/48San Francisco: 63/51San Jose: 66/51San Rafael: 68/49Santa Rosa: 71/40TODAY: Morning Drizzle, Increasing Afternoon SunshineHighs: 59 - 61 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Foggy SpotsLows: 46 - 51 DegreesTODAY: Morning Drizzle, Increasing Afternoon SunshineHighs: 63 - 66 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: Morning Clouds, Increasing Afternoon SunshineHighs: 67 - 70 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly ClearLows: 46 - 51 DegreesTODAY: Morning Drizzle, Increasing Afternoon SunshineHighs: 66 - 71 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 40 - 45 DegreesTODAY: Morning Drizzle, Increasing Afternoon SunshineHighs: 63 - 66 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: Morning Clouds, Increasing Afternoon SunshineHighs: 64 - 68 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 47 - 52 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now