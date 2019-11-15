AccuWeather forecast: Scattered morning precipitation, afternoon clearing

Welcome to our mildest morning this week. Prepare for temperatures in the 40s across the North Bay with lower to middle 50s elsewhere.
Patchy drizzle falls during the morning commute with our best chance of sprinkles to light showers over the North Bay.
Drier air arrives this afternoon and slowly eats away at our cloud deck. The sunshine arrives too late for much warming, highs near 60 degrees at the Coast with lower to middle 60s over the Bay and middle to upper 60s Inland.
Clouds return to the Coast and Bay with a few spilling into our Inland valleys. Much cooler tonight with lows mainly in the 40s.
Saturday - Monday:
Light offshore breeze develops Saturday and continues through Monday. This ushers drier and warmer air into all neighborhoods. Expect faster breezes in our hills at night but conditions stay below critical fire levels. Highs near record territory for some Inland neighborhoods Sunday and Monday.
Temperatures
Concord: 69/47
Fremont: 64/48
Oakland: 64/51
Redwood City: 65/48
San Francisco: 63/51
San Jose: 66/51
San Rafael: 68/49
Santa Rosa: 71/40
Coast
TODAY: Morning Drizzle, Increasing Afternoon Sunshine
Highs: 59 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Foggy Spots
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees
East Bay
TODAY: Morning Drizzle, Increasing Afternoon Sunshine
Highs: 63 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees
East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Morning Clouds, Increasing Afternoon Sunshine
Highs: 67 - 70 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees
North Bay Valleys
TODAY: Morning Drizzle, Increasing Afternoon Sunshine
Highs: 66 - 71 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 40 - 45 Degrees
Peninsula
TODAY: Morning Drizzle, Increasing Afternoon Sunshine
Highs: 63 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees
South Bay
TODAY: Morning Clouds, Increasing Afternoon Sunshine
Highs: 64 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees
