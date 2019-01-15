Accuweather Forecast: Scattered showers overnight, strong storm Wednesday

VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
This storm ranks 3 on the Storm Impact Scale, and may cause localized flooding, blowing debris, downed trees, and power outages. Highs tomorrow will range from upper 50s to around 60 degrees. Light rain and showers will linger into Thursday, along with gusty wind; but we can expect partial clearing on Friday.
VIDEO: Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 radar
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the entire Bay Area Wednesday. Heavy rain will likely lead to flooding on roads and small streams.
Storm Impact Scale Next 7 Days:
Today: 1-Light
Wednesday: 3-Strong
Thursday: 2-Strong
Sunday: 1-Light (trending drier)
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Temperatures:
Concord 59
Oakland 61
Redwood City 60
San Francisco 59
San Jose 61
Santa Rosa 58
Coast:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s
North Bay:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Upper 50s
East Bay:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Near 60
Inland:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Upper 50s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Near 60
South Bay:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Low 60s
Looking ahead to Thursday:
Rainy & Windy
Highs: 58 to 60 in Most Areas
