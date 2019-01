Accuweather Forecast: Scattered showers overnight, strong storm Wednesday

Temperatures:

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Tonight will be cloudy with scattered showers into the early morning hours, but Wednesday will pack a punch. By midday tomorrow, a strong storm will begin moving into the Bay Area, bringing periods of heavy rain and powerful, gusty wind.This storm ranks 3 on the Storm Impact Scale, and may cause localized flooding, blowing debris, downed trees, and power outages. Highs tomorrow will range from upper 50s to around 60 degrees. Light rain and showers will linger into Thursday, along with gusty wind; but we can expect partial clearing on Friday.A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the entire Bay Area Wednesday. Heavy rain will likely lead to flooding on roads and small streams.Storm Impact Scale Next 7 Days:Today: 1-LightWednesday: 3-StrongThursday: 2-StrongSunday: 1-Light (trending drier)ConcordOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaTonight: Scattered ShowersLows: Low 50sTomorrow: Rainy & WindyHighs: Mid to Upper 50sTonight: Scattered ShowersLows: Upper 40sTomorrow: Rainy & WindyHighs: Upper 50sTonight: Scattered ShowersLows: Low 50sTomorrow: Rainy & WindyHighs: Near 60Tonight: Scattered ShowersLows: Near 50Tomorrow: Rainy & WindyHighs: Upper 50sTonight: Scattered ShowersLows: Low 50sTomorrow: Rainy & WindyHighs: Near 60Tonight: Scattered ShowersLows: Low 50sTomorrow: Rainy & WindyHighs: Low 60sRainy & WindyHighs: 58 to 60 in Most Areas