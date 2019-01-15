WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Scattered showers overnight, strong storm Wednesday

EMBED </>More Videos

Tonight will be cloudy with scattered showers into the early morning hours, but Wednesday will pack a punch. By midday tomorrow, a strong storm will begin moving into the Bay Area, bringing periods of heavy rain and powerful, gusty wind.

Tonight will be cloudy with scattered showers into the early morning hours, but Wednesday will pack a punch. By midday tomorrow, a strong storm will begin moving into the Bay Area, bringing periods of heavy rain and powerful, gusty wind.



VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

This storm ranks 3 on the Storm Impact Scale, and may cause localized flooding, blowing debris, downed trees, and power outages. Highs tomorrow will range from upper 50s to around 60 degrees. Light rain and showers will linger into Thursday, along with gusty wind; but we can expect partial clearing on Friday.

VIDEO: Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 radar



A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the entire Bay Area Wednesday. Heavy rain will likely lead to flooding on roads and small streams.



Storm Impact Scale Next 7 Days:
Today: 1-Light
Wednesday: 3-Strong
Thursday: 2-Strong
Sunday: 1-Light (trending drier)

The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Temperatures:
Concord 59
Oakland 61
Redwood City 60
San Francisco 59
San Jose 61
Santa Rosa 58

Coast:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s

North Bay:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Upper 50s

East Bay:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Near 60

Inland:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Upper 50s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Near 60

South Bay:
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Rainy & Windy
Highs: Low 60s

Looking ahead to Thursday:
Rainy & Windy
Highs: 58 to 60 in Most Areas

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Police say wet roads likely to blame for North Bay truck crash
Atmospheric River expected to drench Bay Area Wednesday
Bay Area cities enlist help of citizens to keep storm drains clear
Blinding snow, extreme winds expected in the Sierra
More Weather
Top Stories
VIDEO: $10,000 in merchandise stolen from Berkeley store
Atmospheric River expected to drench Bay Area Wednesday
Wednesday's storm could make Bay Area commutes treacherous
EXCLUSIVE: Sketch shows man wanted in beating of elderly SF woman
Governor Newsom holds South Bay housing crisis discussion
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Warriors erupt for record 51 points in 1st quarter vs. Nuggets
Blinding snow, extreme winds expected in the Sierra
Show More
IRS recalling 46,000 workers to handle taxes without pay
Former MLB pitcher, Bay Area native John Wetteland charged with sex abuse
Petition filed requesting name change for Dixie School District calls name 'racist'
Cat feared lost during Camp Fire reunited with owner
Federal shutdown creates health center crisis for Native Americans
More News