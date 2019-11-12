Winter storm system may bring rain to Bay Area next week

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We have not seen rain in the Bay Area in November, now ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says the weather dry spell may finally be coming to an end on Wednesday.
"I found a chance of rain! It all depends on which weather model you believe. We are tracking two forecasts, right now. They show two different conclusions," said Nicco.
The U.S. model shows a storm known as an "inside slider" hitting the Sierra Nevada and missing the Bay Area.
The European model shows that same storm system will hit the Bay Area and bring a chance of rain on Wednesday.
"We are hoping the European model comes through because it will bring a chance of rain in the morning and afternoon hours," said Nicco. "The pattern will get more progressive as we head into next week and hopefully open the door for more storms like it did last year at the end of November."
