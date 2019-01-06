SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Maarten Bousse was trying to dodge raindrops to the best of his ability as walked along the Embarcadero on Sunday.
"It's raining like crazy today," Bousse said.
For many, Sunday's weather was perfect napping weather. However, ABC7 News also witnessed people outside jogging in sleeveless shirts and taking pictures of choppy waves.
"Oh yeah I always carry my Go-pro," Reuben, a San Francisco resident, said.
Lisa Martinez wanted to take in the view at the Embarcadero as well. Flooding caused Pier 14 and a portion of the road to close temporarily.
Here’s what it looks like along the Embarcadero. Pier 14 is closed @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/Z4pVb3EGot— Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) January 6, 2019
"I've never seen the tide so high in the Bay," Martinez said. "It's kind of scary looking."
Water from the Bay started to roll on to the side walk during ABC7's interview with Martinez.
It was minor compared to the issues the California Highway Patrol was dealing with.
Officer Bert Diaz said the calls were non-stop.
"We've seen a lot of spin outs today," Diaz said. Unfortunately, we've seen some vehicles roll over."
A car ended up rolling over into a creek in Santa Rosa. The CHP is asking everyone to stay off the roads if they can. ABC7 News found flooding at 6th and Brannan in San Francisco and patches of standing water on Highway 280.
"Traffic is moving fast because there is less traffic out there so just be careful," Diaz said.
Rain was also coming down near the Macarthur BART station. The showers forced the Oakland Zoo to close.
As of 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, 154 flights were canceled and 410 were delayed at SFO. Passengers were told to expect delays up to 5 hours.
Talked with an @flySFO spokesperson. Travelers can expect delays up to 5 hours. So far 154 cancellations and 410 delays today at SFO @abc7newsbayarea— Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) January 6, 2019
Everyone can expect more rain this week.
"I'll come back Tuesday and see how that goes," Diaz said.
