Sunday storm soaks Bay Area

It is a soggy Sunday in the Bay Area and for those who have decided to venture outside, the umbrellas are out in full force! (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
It is a soggy Sunday in the Bay Area and for those who have decided to venture outside, the umbrellas are out in full force!

We have seen flooding in several places, making treacherous road conditions for drivers who have to try to navigate through it.

Powerful wind gusts prompted advisories for several regions.

The waves are once again crashing along the Embarcadero in San Francisco, some even making it over the barrier.

The rain is still coming down, but we are expecting a bit of a break later in the evening.

