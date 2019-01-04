STORM

Timeline of back-to-back Bay Area storms

Three back-to-back storms are heading to the Bay Area this weekend, potentially soaking the region for six consecutive days. ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco has a look of when it will rain where you live.

By
Three back-to-back storms are heading to the Bay Area this weekend, potentially soaking the region for six consecutive days.

ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says the whole region will get wet, starting early Saturday morning.

The Bay Area will be hit with a 2 on the Storm Impact Scale.

"It's a moderate storm," said Nicco. "We could have the potential for thunderstorms, downpours, some minor flooding. We also have the potential for damaging winds, starting at 4 a.m. Saturday morning until 4 p.m.. It's a 12-hour span where gusts could come out of the south at 45 to 65 MPH."

Nicco says Sunday's storm will come in from the north-west and slide down to the south-east.

"That means during the afternoon and evening hours, expect even heavier rain and the potential for more flooding and ever faster winds with a second storm, Sunday afternoon," said Nicco.

