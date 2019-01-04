Timeline of back-to-back Bay Area storms

RELATED: Get your ABC7 AccuWeather forecast here
ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says the whole region will get wet, starting early Saturday morning.
The Bay Area will be hit with a 2 on the Storm Impact Scale.
"It's a moderate storm," said Nicco. "We could have the potential for thunderstorms, downpours, some minor flooding. We also have the potential for damaging winds, starting at 4 a.m. Saturday morning until 4 p.m.. It's a 12-hour span where gusts could come out of the south at 45 to 65 MPH."
Nicco says Sunday's storm will come in from the north-west and slide down to the south-east.
"That means during the afternoon and evening hours, expect even heavier rain and the potential for more flooding and ever faster winds with a second storm, Sunday afternoon," said Nicco.
WIND ADVISORY just issued for entire #BayArea except Santa Clara Valley. Damaging winds possible for 12 hours, spiking tomorrow morning. #StormWatch pic.twitter.com/K3RGMDgou5— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) January 4, 2019
Welcome to our last freezing cold morning. Tonight's storm brings milder lows. pic.twitter.com/RYylrSOYp9— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) January 4, 2019
Storm door opens tonight. Check out #BayArea rain totals for weekend & through Thursday & my 7 day forecast: https://t.co/hb5i9icdol pic.twitter.com/V1ZxnwWYkE— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) January 4, 2019