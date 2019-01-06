#BREAKING Tonight’s free concert at Discovery Meadow Park is CANCELLED. Group of dozens tell me they were prepared to brave the cold, wet and windy weather. #abc7now #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/gPKStZCwIC — Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) January 7, 2019

Stormy weather caused the cancellation of two separate musical events in the Bay Area, both connected to the College Football Playoff National Championship.One was the the Imagine Dragons and Lil Wayne rehearsal on Treasure Island. The two are teaming up for the College Football Playoff Halftime Performance Monday night.People who had tickets to the rehearsal got an alert Sunday afternoon saying the rehearsal was canceled, "due to high winds and inclement weather."In San Jose, a free concert that was slated to take place at Discovery Meadow Park was going to be the final South Bay event leading up to Monday's big game between Alabama and Clemson.A crowd of dozens showed up, ready to brave the wind and rain, only to find out the show would not be going on.