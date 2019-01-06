WEATHER

Storm cancels free concert, Imagine Dragons ft. Lil Wayne rehearsal ahead of College Football Playoff National Championship

Dozens of people showed up ready to brave the wind and rain, only to find out the show will not go on. (KGO-TV)

Julianne Herrera
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Stormy weather caused the cancellation of two separate musical events in the Bay Area, both connected to the College Football Playoff National Championship.

One was the the Imagine Dragons and Lil Wayne rehearsal on Treasure Island. The two are teaming up for the College Football Playoff Halftime Performance Monday night.

RELATED: Sunday storm soaks Bay Area

People who had tickets to the rehearsal got an alert Sunday afternoon saying the rehearsal was canceled, "due to high winds and inclement weather."

In San Jose, a free concert that was slated to take place at Discovery Meadow Park was going to be the final South Bay event leading up to Monday's big game between Alabama and Clemson.

RELATED: College football superfans live atop ESPN billboard in San Jose

A crowd of dozens showed up, ready to brave the wind and rain, only to find out the show would not be going on.

