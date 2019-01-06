SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --Singer Ellie Goulding is apologizing to fans who were ready to endure Sunday's storm to watch her and two others perform at a free concert in San Jose.
Goulding, OneRepublic, and The Regrettes were scheduled to perform as the final event before the College Football Playoff National Championship Monday.
However, the event was called off by the City of San Jose when wind, rain, and standing water crashed the venue.
Goulding tweeted, "I'm so sorry everyone," with a broken heart emoji.
I’m so sorry everyone 💔 https://t.co/9ulDijLK5E— Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) January 7, 2019
In San Francisco, Imagine Dragons and Lil Wayne were supposed to perform as well. Theirs was a rehearsal on Treasure Island for their College Football Playoff Halftime Performance.
#BREAKING Tonight’s free concert at Discovery Meadow Park is CANCELLED. Group of dozens tell me they were prepared to brave the cold, wet and windy weather. #abc7now #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/gPKStZCwIC— Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) January 7, 2019