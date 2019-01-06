ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'I'm so sorry': Ellie Goulding apologizes for canceled free concert in San Jose

Singer Ellie Goulding poses for photographers at a benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 71st international Cannes film festival France, Thursday, May 17, 2018. (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Julianne Herrera
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Singer Ellie Goulding is apologizing to fans who were ready to endure Sunday's storm to watch her and two others perform at a free concert in San Jose.

Goulding, OneRepublic, and The Regrettes were scheduled to perform as the final event before the College Football Playoff National Championship Monday.

RELATED: Storm cancels Imagine Dragons ft. Lil Wayne rehearsal ahead of College Football Playoff National Championship

However, the event was called off by the City of San Jose when wind, rain, and standing water crashed the venue.

Goulding tweeted, "I'm so sorry everyone," with a broken heart emoji.


In San Francisco, Imagine Dragons and Lil Wayne were supposed to perform as well. Theirs was a rehearsal on Treasure Island for their College Football Playoff Halftime Performance.

EMBED More News Videos

Dozens of people showed up ready to brave the wind and rain, only to find out the show will not go on.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentstormstorm damagewindrainconcertfree concertbay area eventscollege footballmusicSan Jose
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Embarcadero flooding prompts advisory from San Francisco officials
Sunday storm soaks Bay Area
College football superfans live atop ESPN billboard in San Jose
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'FIJI water girl' steals the show on Golden Globes red carpet
Here are your Golden Globe Awards winners
Golden Globes 2019: 'Bohemian Rhapsody' wins best drama
Carol Burnett reflects on her career: My 'childhood dreams came true'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
'FIJI water girl' steals the show on Golden Globes red carpet
Bay Area rain causes flight delays, flooding
Sunday storm soaks Bay Area
VIDEO: Water spout forms off Santa Cruz coast during storm
Here are your Golden Globe Awards winners
Red carpet fashion at the Golden Globe Awards: PHOTOS
Flood advisory issued for some North Bay cities
Embarcadero flooding prompts advisory from San Francisco officials
Show More
Storm cancels concerts in San Jose, San Francisco
Wind Advisory issued for much of the Bay Area as storm gains steam
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Accuweather Forecast: Rain tapers off overnight
Food stamp program could run out of funds if shutdown continues
More News