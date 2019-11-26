Bay Area residents change plans ahead of storm

NOVATO, Calif. (KGO) -- The predicted storm has some Bay Area residents changing their Thanksgiving plans."We typically go up to South Lake Tahoe but with this big snow event coming in it doesn't make sense to get stuck in the snow. And then on Saturday and Sunday another event coming in and get stuck in the snow coming back home," said Wendell Counts of Vacaville.Jamie Haigh of Greenbrae is also switching gears."I was planning to go to Reno to rope for the weekend, rope some calves and go team rope, but I think with the storm coming in the weather is going to make Donner Pass pretty bad to get over with a horse trailer. I will probably just stay home," she said.Here at home, people are clearing out hardware stores of protective gear like tarps and roof top patches. City crews are busily trying to clear streets of leaves before they end up clogging storm drains.Those who had planned to stay local, are feeling very happy about their itinerary."We go from Ross to Kentfield- no problem with the rain," said Charlie Goodman of Ross.Charlie Goodman felt pretty good about that short drive as he checked the news this morning."I looked at the weather this morning across the country. Everywhere there is severe weather but we need the rain here so...I'm looking forward to it," he said.Those who cancelled say they're disappointed but know it's for the best"The first winter snow you get a lot of crazy people doing crazy things and not being prepared. But it's nice to see the snow- we will go up later," Counts said."Yeah I am a little bummed- entry fees during the winter are much cheaper than the summer so it's nice to go. But you can't really control the weather and we need to rain so it's good," said Haigh.