Bay Area to get soaked by series of storms

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Plan to stay indoors this weekend because a storm cluster is headed our way.
We are talking about potentially six days of consecutive rain, starting on Saturday.
ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says the whole region will get soaked during a series of storms.
On Saturday, the Bay Area will be hit with a 2 on the Storm Impact Scale, followed by more rain in Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
"The storms could leave anywhere from 2 to 6 inches of rain from the South Bay to the North Bay," said Nicco.
Expect blustery winds too.
"In fact, we will probably be under a wind warning by the time we get to Friday," said Nicco. "Gusts could get to 30 MPH to even 60 MPH from our valleys to our ridge tops."
