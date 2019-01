Bay Area to get soaked by series of storms

2 to 6 inches of rain! That's the potential from our series of storms starting Saturday. #BayArea #StormWatch pic.twitter.com/9hYWFZWpUa — Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) January 3, 2019

Plan to stay indoors this weekend because a storm cluster is headed our way.We are talking about potentially six days of consecutive rain, starting on Saturday.ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says the whole region will get soaked during a series of storms.On Saturday, the Bay Area will be hit with a 2 on the Storm Impact Scale , followed by more rain in Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday."The storms could leave anywhere from 2 to 6 inches of rain from the South Bay to the North Bay," said Nicco.Expect blustery winds too."In fact, we will probably be under a wind warning by the time we get to Friday," said Nicco. "Gusts could get to 30 MPH to even 60 MPH from our valleys to our ridge tops."