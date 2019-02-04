SNOW

Blizzard conditions force Kirkwood ski resort to close

EMBED </>More Videos

Kirkwood Resort in Tahoe just announced it is closed for Monday because of blizzard conditions. (KGO-TV)

KIRKWOOD, Calif. (KGO) --
Kirkwood Resort in Tahoe just announced it is closed today because of blizzard conditions.

The resort tweeted out a picture over the weekend showing just how much powder fell on the ground.
RELATED: Travel in Sierra not recommended as Winter Storm Warning remains in effect

Teams were on the mountain try to dig out.

Kirkwood says it received a foot of snow on Sunday alone.

