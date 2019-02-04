Blizzard conditions force Kirkwood ski resort to close

KIRKWOOD, Calif. (KGO) --Kirkwood Resort in Tahoe just announced it is closed today because of blizzard conditions.
The resort tweeted out a picture over the weekend showing just how much powder fell on the ground.
We got over a FOOT of new snow during the day and it's still coming down! 😲🌨️ A Blizzard Warning has been issued for the Sierra from midnight tonight through 10pm Monday, inform/educate yourself on mountain and road conditions before traveling.— Kirkwood Mountain Resort (@KirkwoodMTN) February 4, 2019
📷: 2.3.19#SkiCalifornia pic.twitter.com/blASaafolb
🚨MOUNTAIN UPDATE🚨Due to the blizzard conditions, we will be CLOSED today, Feb. 4. All operational teams from the mountain to snow removal will be working hard all day focusing on digging Kirkwood out and keeping up with Mother Nature.— Kirkwood Mountain Resort (@KirkwoodMTN) February 4, 2019
Road Updates at CalTrans at 1-800-427-7623
Teams were on the mountain try to dig out.
Kirkwood says it received a foot of snow on Sunday alone.
