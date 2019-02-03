SIERRA

Travel in Sierra not recommended as Winter Storm Warning remains in effect

EMBED </>More Videos

Several feet of snow is expected to fall in the Sierra over the next 24 hours. Here is when it will be safe to travel.

By
LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) --
If you planned to drive home Sunday night or Monday from a Super Bowl weekend Tahoe trip, you may want to rethink that.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 4 p.m. Tuesday, as several more feet of snow are expected to pile on the region.

RELATED: Heavy snow is coming; here's when you should travel to and from Tahoe

Five to 10 feet of snow is predicted at the normal levels, and up to 13 feet is possible for the peaks.

Our weather models show Donner could see 80 more inches of fresh powder, and 87 inches in Kirkwood.

RELATED: 7 hours to travel 13 miles? That was the Tahoe-Bay Area traffic nightmare

Gusty winds are expected to accompany this heavy snowfall. Travel is not recommended until the weather warnings expire.

EMBED More News Videos

Tahoe Travel

See more stories and video about the Sierra.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweathersnowsierrasierra nevadadrivingsnow stormsnowstormweekend weatherLake TahoeNorthern California
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Snow leaves plane in tail-stand at Truckee Tahoe Airport
Sierra snowpack at 103 percent of average for state for 1st time this season
Commute Challenge: Here's the fastest way from Bay Area to Lake Tahoe
SIERRA
Bay Area braces for another round of rain while Sierra expects more snow
Heavy snow is coming; here's when you should travel to Tahoe
Check Tahoe road conditions in real time
Best day to travel to Lake Tahoe over MLK weekend?
More sierra
WEATHER
Bay Area braces for another round of rain while Sierra expects more snow
Accuweather Forecast: Breezy with scattered showers
Rainbows appear all over Bay Area during break in the storm
Tree takes out power lines, lands on 2 cars during powerful storm
More Weather
Top Stories
Rainbows appear all over Bay Area during break in the storm
Patriots beat Rams 13-3 in lowest scoring Super Bowl ever
Father of 7 killed by suspected wrong-way driver
Tree takes out power lines, lands on 2 cars during powerful storm
Multiple house fires reported after small plane crashes in SoCal
Shirtless Adam Levine renews Janet Jackson Super Bowl debate
WATCH LIVE TOMORROW: President Trump to deliver State of the Union
Super Bowl LIII has Bay Area connections
Show More
Poll: Most Americans want the Rams to win Super Bowl LIII
Tourists, locals fight heavy rain and wind in SF
4.4 magnitude earthquake strikes near Eureka
Accuweather Forecast: Breezy with scattered showers
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
More News