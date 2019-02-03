Travel in Sierra not recommended as Winter Storm Warning remains in effect

If you planned to drive home Sunday night or Monday from a Super Bowl weekend Tahoe trip, you may want to rethink that.A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 4 p.m. Tuesday, as several more feet of snow are expected to pile on the region.Five to 10 feet of snow is predicted at the normal levels, and up to 13 feet is possible for the peaks.Our weather models show Donner could see 80 more inches of fresh powder, and 87 inches in Kirkwood.Gusty winds are expected to accompany this heavy snowfall. Travel is not recommended until the weather warnings expire.