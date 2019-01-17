SNOW

Sierra snowpack at 103 percent of average for state for 1st time this season

We were at just 25 percent of average last year at this time. (KGO-TV)

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) --
The Sierra snowpack is at 103 percent of the average for California for the first time this season.

MORE: Best day to travel to Lake Tahoe over MLK holiday weekend

Last year at this time, we were just at 25 percent of average.

But we're only halfway to a season total, so we'll need a few more snow storms before April 1.

