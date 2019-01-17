Best day to travel to Lake Tahoe over MLK weekend?

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) --The snow just keeps on coming! If your holiday weekend plans include a trip to Lake Tahoe for Martin Luther King Day -- then you may want to start packing.
ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says the best day to head to Tahoe will be Saturday.
The Sierra is still recovering from a Blizzard Warning due to heavy snow and intense winds.
"It'll be slippery Friday as the snow will still be on the roads," said Nicco. "Saturday is going to be your best bet because Sunday there's going to be more snow and slippery conditions."
Nicco is forecasting light to moderate snow Sunday but a bluebird ski day Monday.
