SNOW

Blinding snow, extreme winds expected in the Sierra

EMBED </>More Videos

The combination of heavy snow and intense winds will create whiteout conditions in the Sierra -- do NOT try to travel there during this time because roads will likely be closed.

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A Blizzard Warning will go into effect in the Sierra starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The combination of heavy snow and intense winds will create whiteout conditions.

RELATED: Check out these Sierra driving tips from the pros

Wind gusts on the ridge tops around Lake Tahoe could top 110 mph. Snow totals will range from 2-5 feet.

Do not try to travel into the Sierra during this time as road closures are very likely.

Calmer weather will return by Friday afternoon, allowing folks the ability to travel to Tahoe.

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersnowsnow stormsnowstormblizzardforecastsierraLake TahoeNorthern California
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SNOW
Sierra driving tips from the pros
NFL player tracks down 'Dave' who helped dig him out of snow, gives him playoff tickets
Commute Challenge: Here's the fastest way from Bay Area to Lake Tahoe
Commute Challenge: Driving from Bay Area to Lake Tahoe
More snow
WEATHER
San Leandro residents, crews clear storm drains ahead of storm
Accuweather Forecast: Scattered showers overnight with a strong storm ahead
Wednesday's storm could make Bay Area commutes treacherous
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
More Weather
Top Stories
Wednesday's storm could make Bay Area commutes treacherous
EXCLUSIVE: Sketch shows man wanted in beating of elderly SF woman
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
IRS recalling 46,000 workers to handle taxes without pay
Accuweather Forecast: Scattered showers overnight with a strong storm ahead
Former MLB pitcher, Bay Area native John Wetteland charged with sex abuse
Cat feared lost during Camp Fire reunited with owner
Federal shutdown creates health center crisis for Native Americans
Show More
San Leandro residents, crews clear storm drains ahead of storm
LISTEN: Jayme Closs 911 call released
New Gillette ad asks 'Is this the best a man can get?'
Suspect detained after foot chase near Oracle Arena, brief closure of I-880
ABC News' Martha Raddatz sits down with ABC7 News
More News