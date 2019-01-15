Blinding snow, extreme winds expected in the Sierra

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --A Blizzard Warning will go into effect in the Sierra starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The combination of heavy snow and intense winds will create whiteout conditions.
RELATED: Check out these Sierra driving tips from the pros
Wind gusts on the ridge tops around Lake Tahoe could top 110 mph. Snow totals will range from 2-5 feet.
Do not try to travel into the Sierra during this time as road closures are very likely.
Calmer weather will return by Friday afternoon, allowing folks the ability to travel to Tahoe.
Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.