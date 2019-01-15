Blinding snow, extreme winds expected in the Sierra

A Blizzard Warning will go into effect in the Sierra starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday.The combination of heavy snow and intense winds will create whiteout conditions.Wind gusts on the ridge tops around Lake Tahoe could top 110 mph. Snow totals will range from 2-5 feet.Do not try to travel into the Sierra during this time as road closures are very likely.Calmer weather will return by Friday afternoon, allowing folks the ability to travel to Tahoe.