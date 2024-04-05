Cold spring storm brings snow to Bay Area mountain peaks

It was cold enough for snow in parts of the Bay Area on Thursday. It's definitely not the type of weather we expect in the middle of spring, but many went outside to make the most of it.

Spring break snow surprises South Bay families

"This is beautiful - snow in San Jose," said Hernandez, who was out with his family during their spring break. "It's nice. My kids like it."

"It was really, really fun," Hernandez' son Aaron said. "This was my third time and it was my little brother's second time. We were throwing snow balls at each other."

When we made it to the observatory visitor center, we were shocked with what we saw - no one was there. Just after we made the trek up, CHP closed the road due to driving safety concerns. Lick Observatory chief mechanic Dan Espinosa was relieved the crowds were minimal.

"Imagine 10 parking spaces and 1,000 cars," Espinosa said. "That's not an exaggeration. I've had people backed up, single file, four turns down."

So, Hernandez and his family was luckier than they even knew.

April snow brings visitors to Mt. Diablo

There's snow on Mt. Diablo - in April.

"My dad said there might be snow up here and I really wanted to go up here," said Naomi Santo.

This wasn't the spring break the Santo family was expecting.

"Yeah, it isn't much, but for my kids who don't get to see snow very often, it's a big deal," said Dion Santo, Danville resident.

Dion Santo brought his daughters up for a hike to see the flurries. But they didn't get to the summit. It was closed because of the slick roads.

But that didn't stop everyone from going up the road.

"I just saw little bits of snow. And I said, 'Hey, I will be down pretty quick.' I will take a picture. And it started snowing really quickly. And I got stuck."

The man who didn't want to give his name, did make it to the summit before road closed. He shared some of the video he shot. But on the way down, his car started to skid on the icy roads. Park rangers had to help him down.

"It was absolutely beautiful, but again, definitely obey the signs. Follow what the state parks says. Yeah it was incredibly beautiful. Just the fastest wind that I have ever seen. A lifetime memory," he said.

Antioch resident Russell Desoto says his dog has never seen snow before, and he doesn't remember a time that it ever snowed in the Bay Area in April. So, he decided to make a quick trip out.

"I think this is just about it. And then head back down before we can't leave, get snowed in," Desoto said with a laugh.

Park rangers want to remind people that the weather conditions can change very quickly, so visitors should be prepared.

