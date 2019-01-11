Commute Challenge: Here's the fastest way from Bay Area to Lake Tahoe

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --If you've driven up to Lake Tahoe, you know that there can be some pretty big traffic tie-ups. We wanted to get a better idea of how driving there compares to flying. So we sent two people today to find out! Both left San Francisco at 6 a.m.
Reporter Melanie Woodrow traveled by plane and Video Journalist Juan Carlos and Production Assistant Melissa traveled by car.
TAHOE TRAFFIC: ABC7's Melanie Woodrow reports traveling 13 miles in 7 hours from Lake Tahoe to Bay Area
While is seemed like a close race in the beginning, Juan Carlos and Melissa arrived in South Lake Tahoe first, at 10:50 a.m. Melanie arrived just before 12:10 p.m.
