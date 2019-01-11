TRAFFIC

Commute Challenge: Here's the fastest way from Bay Area to Lake Tahoe

We wanted to get a better idea of how driving to Lake Tahoe compares to flying, so we sent two people to there. (Shutterstock photos)

SAN FRANCISCO
If you've driven up to Lake Tahoe, you know that there can be some pretty big traffic tie-ups. We wanted to get a better idea of how driving there compares to flying. So we sent two people today to find out! Both left San Francisco at 6 a.m.

Reporter Melanie Woodrow traveled by plane and Video Journalist Juan Carlos and Production Assistant Melissa traveled by car.

TAHOE TRAFFIC: ABC7's Melanie Woodrow reports traveling 13 miles in 7 hours from Lake Tahoe to Bay Area

While is seemed like a close race in the beginning, Juan Carlos and Melissa arrived in South Lake Tahoe first, at 10:50 a.m. Melanie arrived just before 12:10 p.m.

