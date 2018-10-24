Commute Challenge: This might be the fastest way around the Bay

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --If you commute or know someone who does, you know the Bay Area can have some pretty big traffic tie-ups. We wanted to get a better idea of the commute in some of the biggest trouble spots.
So we sent four ABC7 staff members from San Francisco to the Downtown Berkeley BART Station, which is about a 12 mile journey. One person took AC Transit, another BART, a third tried hopping in a Casual Carpool and ABC7 News reporter Lyanne Melendez drove.
FOLLOW ALONG HERE:
