TRAFFIC

Commute Challenge: Driving from Bay Area to Lake Tahoe

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
If you've driven up to Lake Tahoe, you know that there can be some pretty big traffic tie-ups. We wanted to get a better idea of how driving there compares to flying. So we're sending two people tomorrow to find out! Both will leave San Francisco at 6 a.m.

Follow the different ways here to see which is the fastest.

Check back on Friday to follow our journey to see how long it took us to get from the Bay Area to Lake Tahoe by car.

Before you head out to your car, be sure to check out the ABC7 traffic maps for real-time information to help you navigate through traffic jams.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficdrivingcommutingtraffic delaytravelsnowLake TahoeNorthern CaliforniaSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Commute Challenge: Bay Area to Tahoe by plane and by car
Commute Challenge: This might be the fastest way around the Bay
TRAFFIC
Commute Challenge: Bay Area to Tahoe by plane and by car
Commute Challenge: Flying from Bay Area to Lake Tahoe
Bay Area commuters happy to have new ferry service
Will new East Bay transit option save you money?
More Traffic
Top Stories
2 'upset' passengers detained after SF-bound flight diverted to Oakland
88-year old woman brutally beaten in SF park, granddaughters seek change
Why are people in the U.S. having less babies?
VIDEO: Giants announce renaming of AT&T Park to Oracle Park
Gov. Gavin Newsom offers $144 billion budget, ups savings
VIDEO: Aeromexico flight stuck on Oakland Airport tarmac for hours
Brother of slain Officer Ronil Singh speaks during Pres. Trump's border visit
Where is SF? Fog blankets the city
Show More
Assemblyman Phil Ting gives insight into Governor Newsom's budget
Bay Area commuters happy to have new ferry service
Californians can use driver's license to fly until April 10 after extension extended
WATCH: Bus driver rescues baby wandering barefoot on freeway overpass
VIDEO: Dolphins join surfer for amazing ride in SoCal
More News