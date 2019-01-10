TRAFFIC

Commute Challenge: Flying from Bay Area to Lake Tahoe

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
If you've driven up to Lake Tahoe, you know that there can be some pretty big traffic tie-ups. We wanted to get a better idea of how driving there compares to flying. So we're sending two people tomorrow to find out! Both will leave San Francisco at 6 a.m.

Follow the different ways here to see which is the fastest.
Check back on Friday to follow our journey to see how long it took us to get from the Bay Area to Lake Tahoe by plane.

Before you head out to your car, be sure to check out the ABC7 traffic maps for real-time information to help you navigate through traffic jams.

