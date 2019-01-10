TRAFFIC

Commute Challenge: By plane or by car - which way is fastest from the Bay Area to Lake Tahoe

This undated image shows Heavenly Ski Resort in South Lake Tahoe, Calif. (Shutterstock)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
If you've driven up to Lake Tahoe, you know that there can be some pretty big traffic tie-ups. We wanted to get a better idea of how driving there compares to flying. So we're sending two people tomorrow to find out! Both will leave San Francisco at 6 a.m.

TAHOE TRAFFIC: ABC7's Melanie Woodrow reports traveling 13 miles in 7 hours from Lake Tahoe to Bay Area

Reporter Melanie Woodrow will be traveling by plane. Follow her journey here.

Video Journalist Juan Carlos and Production Assistant Melissa will be traveling by car. Follow their journey here.

Check back tomorrow starting at 6 a.m. to see who gets there first!

Before you head out to your car, be sure to check out the ABC7 traffic maps for real-time information to help you navigate through traffic jams.

WATCH EVERYONE'S JOURNEY HERE:

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
