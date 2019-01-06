This is what it looks like on 89 trying to get out of Tahoe. Just turned around after going 1.6 miles in approximately 2 hours. pic.twitter.com/y6WeqeWvS5 — Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) January 6, 2019

We’re finally moving 20 mph. Conditions are really bad. Seeing some cars headed towards Tahoe with their lights off and stopped. Luckily we have a full tank of gas. 7.5 hours on the road and less than 15 miles driven. pic.twitter.com/dMwJGFHky9 — Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) January 7, 2019

Good news — we’re sort of in a wet ❄️ slushy 🌧 area so conditions are improving! I’m dreaming of 🥘 😋 at home. It’s been a vegan 🧀 puff, fruit snacks kind of commute. We’re hungry. Plenty of💧though. pic.twitter.com/FS9lTtYSbE — Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) January 7, 2019

We’re past Sacramento! This will prob be a 12 hour drive home from Tahoe. So here’s a ? - where else could I have driven outside SF in 12 hours? 🤔 — Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) January 7, 2019

...and FINALLY she made it back to San Francisco! 🙌🏼 It only took 12 hours... ❄️#WhatATrooper! A birthday to remember, for sure, Mel! 🍰 https://t.co/JeLars0Q81 — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) January 7, 2019

On pace for a 12 hour-hour drive, ABC7's Melanie Woodrow shows how long its taking to get home to the Bay Area from a weekend Tahoe trip.She says she left at 11 a.m. Sunday morning, which was right when the rain was at its peak downpour in the Bay Area.As Melanie set out on Highway 89 to make the trek home, she was immediately stonewalled by traffic.After making it less than two miles in about two hours, (literally moving at one mile per hour!), she turned around.In her second attempt, progress was not much better.By 6 p.m. she moved just 13 miles in seven hours.When all was said and done, the journey ended up being a 12-hour ordeal.Here's a Twitter timeline of her "adventure":