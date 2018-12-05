PHOTOS: Amazing contrast after 2 weeks of snowfall in the Sierra

From zero to pow pow! What a difference two weeks makes when it comes to snow in the Sierra Nevada Mountains -- and more is coming this weekend.NASA satellite images show Lake Tahoe covered in snow on December 2.It's an amazing contrast from November 20 when the Sierra was brown and covered in smoke."No need to worry about that now, we are measuring bases in feet and ski resorts are opening terrain as fast as they can," said ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco. "More snow is coming Sunday and Monday."