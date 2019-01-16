SNOW

Snow leaves plane in tail-stand at Truckee Tahoe Airport

Snow pushed a plane into a tail-stand at the Truckee Tahoe Airport on Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. (Credit: Marc Lamb via Storyful)

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KGO) --
The snow was so thick and heavy at the Truckee Tahoe Airport on Wednesday that it caused a plane to stand up on its back end.

MORE: Blizzard Warning in effect for Sierra due to heavy snow, intense winds

The National Weather Service in Reno says the Cessna Citation X jet was surrounded by around 20 inches of so-called "Sierra Cement" snow that had fallen at the airport.

Truckee Tahoe Airport spokesperson Marc Lamb says 16 inches of snow fell overnight and added the weight to the rear of the plane, which houses the aircraft's heavy engine.

A Blizzard Warning has been issued for the Lake Tahoe Area until 7 a.m. Thursday, with 90 mph wind gusts and between 2 and 5 feet of snow in areas 7,000 feet above sea level.

